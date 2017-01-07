Florida airport reopens after five shot dead

Florida's Fort Lauderdale International Airport was open again Saturday after a shooting rampage by an Iraq war veteran that killed five people, wounded eight, and sent thousands scrambling for safety.



Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, who was in custody and being questioned by the FBI over the shooting that shut down the airport, a major gateway to the Caribbean and Latin America.



Santiago, who earlier complained that the CIA was forcing him to watch ISIS videos, allegedly opened fire randomly with a semi-automatic handgun Friday shortly before 1 pm local time in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2 .



Santiago was detained without law enforcement firing any shots, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel told reporters.



In November, Santiago had walked into the FBI's Anchorage office exhibiting "erratic behavior" that led agents to contact local police, who took him to a medical facility for a mental health evaluation, Piro said.

...