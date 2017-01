The gun used by Anis Amri, Berlin attacks suspect, is seen along with a bullet used as comparison in a simulation performed by the Italian Forensic Police, during an interview with the Associated Press, in Rome, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016. The Italian forensic police confirmed Wednesday, that the gun used in the Berlin Christmas market attack, on December 19th, is the same found on the Tunisian suspect, Anis Amri, after Milan's shooting on December 23rd. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)