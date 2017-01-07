S. Korea protestors demand president's removal, ferry salvage

Hundreds of thousands of protesters returned to the streets of Seoul Saturday, demanding impeached President Park Geun-Hye's immediate removal and the salvaging of a sunken ferry which left more than 300 dead.



Park was impeached by parliament last month over an influence-peddling scandal and the Constitutional Court now has to decide whether to confirm the impeachment.



The corruption scandal has brought huge numbers of protesters onto the streets every week demanding Park's removal and she is also under fire over her response to the Sewol ferry accident in 2014 .

...