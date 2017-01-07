Six arrested over murder of Burundi minister: prosecutor

Burundi authorities have arrested six people in connection with the murder of the country's environment minister, the prosecutor general said Saturday.



Emmanuel Niyonkuru, 54, the country's water, environment and planning minister, was shot dead shortly after midnight on New Years Eve in the most high-profile killing since Burundi's political crisis began nearly two years ago.



Police were quick to term the killing an "assassination" although the motive for the attack was not immediately clear.



Niyonkuru is the first cabinet minister to be killed but other senior regime figures have been targeted since the crisis erupted over President Pierre Nkurunziza's bid to run for a third term in April 2015 .

...