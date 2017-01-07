Trumps lambasts 'fools' who oppose better Russia ties

President-elect Donald Trump condemned Russia critics on Saturday, calling those who oppose better relations with Moscow "stupid" people and "fools" in his latest Twitter tirade.



The formal announcement of former Indiana Senator Dan Coats as Trump's pick for U.S. director of national intelligence, also on Saturday, may go at least a little toward reassuring those critical of Trump's praise for Putin and desire to improve relations with Moscow.



A mild-mannered former ambassador to Germany who also served on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Coats, 73, has been a vocal critic of Russia's annexation of Crimea.



He was widely tipped for the job coordinating 16 intelligence and security agencies -- a position Trump may slim down.



- Trump accuses Democrats --



Although Trump accepted the possibility that Moscow was involved in hacking U.S. targets including the Democratic National Committee, the president-elect held fast to his rejection of the intelligence community's conclusion that Russia interfered in the election.

...