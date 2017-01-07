US orders families of embassy personnel out of Gambia

The West African regional bloc stands with the people of Gambia and will apply diplomatic solutions to solve the country's political crisis, the body's chair said Saturday.



The Economic Community of West African States has before threatened to send troops led by neighboring Senegal to Gambia if President Yahya Jammeh does not step down when his mandate ends on Jan. 19 .



Liberia President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said Saturday the West African bloc, which she chairs, hopes diplomacy will help democracy prevail in Gambia.



Sirleaf spoke at the inauguration of Ghana's new president, where she met with other leaders from the regional bloc known as ECOWAS.

...