French military to boost defenses against cyber attacks: minister

France is no less vulnerable than the United States to cyber attacks from foreign countries and the French military will boost its resources to defend against them, the French defense minister said Sunday.



Le Drian said the number of cyber attacks against his ministry doubled every year and that in 2016 about 24,000 external attacks had been blocked by security, including attempts at disrupting France's drone systems.



France should not only be able to defend itself against cyber attacks but should also be able to strike itself when necessary, Le Drian said.



Le Drian said that in case of a cyber attack, the country could respond in kind as well as with conventional weapons.

