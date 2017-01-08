Obama heads to Chicago for farewell speech

Barack Obama travels to Chicago for his farewell speech Tuesday, returning to the town where his meteoric rise to become America's first black president all began.



The third largest U.S. city is also important to his post-presidency: it will be home to the Obama presidential library and foundation.



While still a state senator, he also famously opposed the Iraq war and won the U.S. Senate seat in 2004 .



Just four years later, when he made history as the first African-American president, Obama chose Chicago on election night as the place to celebrate that singular moment.



It was in Chicago's expansive Grant Park that Obama first spoke publicly after winning the White House for the first time.

...