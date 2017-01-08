Historic Cyprus peace in balance at Geneva talks

Rival Cypriot leaders resume U.N.-brokered peace talks in Geneva Monday billed as a historic opportunity to end a decades-long conflict on the divided island, but the outcome is far from certain.



It has always been agreed that some of the territory currently controlled by the Turkish Cypriots will be ceded to Greek Cypriot control in any peace deal.



The territory issue is so vital because both Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci will have to sell any final agreement to their respective sides via twin popular votes.



Akinci also insists on a rotating presidency for Cyprus where a Turkish Cypriot is elected every two years to the highest office -- a proposal unpopular among Greek Cypriots.



In 2004, a U.N.-drafted peace blueprint was approved by Turkish Cypriots but resoundingly rejected by Greek Cypriots in simultaneous referendums.

