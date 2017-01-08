SeaWorld San Diego ending killer whale show

SeaWorld San Diego is ending its long-running killer whale show after years of outcry and falling attendance prompted it to renounce theatrical orca displays.



The show that featured killer whales cavorting with trainers and leaping high out of the Shamu Stadium pool will have its final performances Sunday.



Orca Encounter is being billed as an educational experience that will show how killer whales eat, communicate and navigate.



The park has 11 orcas, ranging in age from 2 to 52 years old.



"Blackfish" chronicled the life of Tilikum, an orca that killed a SeaWorld trainer during a performance in Orlando in 2010 .

