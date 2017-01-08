Seychelles' first president Mancham dies

Seychelles' founding president James Mancham, who spent only a year in office before being ousted in a coup, died Sunday aged 77, his nephew and staff said.



Mancham, who initially opposed the Indian Ocean archipelago's breakaway from British rule, won the country's first election by a small margin in 1976 .



South Africa's post-apartheid Truth and Reconciliation Commission later found the apartheid government -- keen to do away with leftist powers on the continent -- had been involved in planning the attack.



After his ouster, Mancham fled into exile until 1993, when multi-party democracy was restored in the islands.



Mancham again vied for the presidency in 1998 but lost to Rene.

...