Philippine police raid Islamic centre before Catholic event

Philippine police raided an Islamic center in Manila and briefly detained scores of people as part of heightened security before a major Catholic festival, a spokeswoman said Sunday.



Two men were arrested for illegal drugs during the raid on the Islamic Center in the heart of Manila Saturday, as authorities warned of possible attacks by Islamic militants when the Feast of the Black Nazarene reaches its peak Monday.



Authorities have been on alert for possible attacks by Islamic militants to disrupt the Black Nazarene event, which is expected to attract millions of Filipinos.

...