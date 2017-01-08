Trump defends Russia outreach amid US intel criticism

U.S. intelligence officials are convinced that Russia meddled in the presidential race.



During the election, Trump praised the Russian strongman as a decisive leader, and argued that the two countries would benefit from a better working relationship -- though attempts by the Obama administration at a "Russian reset" have proved unsuccessful.



At the same time, intelligence officials believe that Russia isn't done intruding in U.S. politics and policymaking.



The public report was minus classified details that intelligence officials shared with President Barack Obama Thursday.



Trump released a one-page statement that did not address whether Russia sought to meddle.

...