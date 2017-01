French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault began a four-day visit to India with a meeting Sunday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bolster the "strategic partnership" between the two countries.



President Francois Hollande has visited India twice during his five-year term, in 2013 and 2016 .



Ayrault and Modi discussed in particular collaboration in the defence sector, a few months after the sale of 36 French Rafale fighters to India for about eight billion euros ($8.4 billion).

