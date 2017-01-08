Winter storm coats parts of South, heads toward New England

A winter storm that left a glaze of ice and snow across portions of the South and is being blamed for at least three deaths has turned its attention to New England, where travel conditions have already become treacherous and a chain-reaction accident on a Connecticut road involved nearly two dozen cars.



Before the storm churned north along the Atlantic coast, it left icy conditions in Alabama and Mississippi, where a former governor was hospitalized after he slipped and fell on his icy driveway. At least seven locations in North Carolina reported 10 inches of snow as the storm entered the state Saturday, and blizzard conditions occurred in southeast Virginia.



North Carolina reported more than 700 crashes, while Virginia State Police said they responded to 500 crashes.

