Germany's Islamist scene growing: security chief

Germany's domestic security chief warned Sunday that the country's radical Islamist scene is not only growing, but becoming more decentralized, posing greater challenges to surveillance operations.



Overall, the number of Salafists -- or fundamentalist Sunni Muslims -- in Germany has risen to more than 9,700, sharply up from 3,800 people in 2011, said Maassen.



Amri, 24, who was shot dead by Italian police days after ramming a truck into a crowded Christmas market, had been under surveillance since March.



Public anger also mounted as the rejected asylum seeker and known radical Islamist should have been deported long ago.

...