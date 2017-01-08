Hundreds more flights cancelled as snow blankets Istanbul

Heavy snow blanketed Istanbul for a second day Sunday, resulting in the cancellation of hundreds of flights and more disruption for thousands of travelers.



Flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) cancelled over 600 flights -- including all domestic routes until the evening -- as efforts continued to clear snow from its hub of Ataturk International Airport.



THY chief executive Bilal Eksi said on his Twitter account over 10,000 travelers unable to reach Istanbul had been accommodated in hotels while well over 5,000 who could not leave were accommodated in the city.



The Istanbul municipality meanwhile sent over 1,300 vehicles and 7,000 personnel into the streets to clear the snow.

