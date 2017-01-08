South Africa's Zuma calls for end to ANC infighting

South Africa's ruling African National Congress needs to end infighting and focus on winning back public support, President Jacob Zuma said Sunday as he tries to unite an increasingly divided party.



Widening divisions in the ANC have intensified the debate over who will succeed Zuma at a party conference in December and also likely take over as South African president at elections in 2019, given the party's national dominance.



Julius Malema, Zuma's former protege and now firebrand leader of the radical Economic Freedom Fighters, has said that Zuma is plotting a third term as ANC president but the party's Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe denied this Sunday.



South Africa's constitution dictates Zuma must stand down as the country's president after his two five-year terms end in 2019 .

...