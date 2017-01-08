U.S. to send 300 Marines to Afghanistan's Helmand province

About 300 U.S. Marines will be sent to Afghanistan's Helmand province to assist Afghan security forces battling Taliban insurgents in intelligence and logistics matters, the unit's commander said over the weekend.



Tens of thousands of Marines fought fierce battles against the Taliban in Helmand over five years.



In recent months the U.S. military has also announced rotations of roughly 3,000 Army soldiers to Afghanistan, where about 8,400 American troops conduct both advising missions, as well as "counter terrorism" operations against groups like Islamic State and al Qaeda.

...