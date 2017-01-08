Dutch police seize MH17 crash debris from reporter



Dutch police have taken from a journalist items, including possible human remains, which he found at the crash site of flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine, prosecutors said Sunday.



Spekkers said in a Tweet late Saturday he had arranged to "voluntarily" hand over the items, but in the end there was "a total seizure" of his possessions including his camera, telephone and laptop.



He wrote in the daily Noordhollands Dagblat he decided to visit the crash site during a trip to Donetsk for a documentary about daily life there, after being told that debris was still strewn around the area.

...