New Brazil prison clash leaves at least 4 dead in Amazon region

A prison uprising early Sunday left at least four dead, adding to chaos in Brazil's penitentiary system that has seen almost 100 inmates killed in the past week in a gang war.



Behind the bloodletting is an escalating feud between Brazil's biggest drug gangs, who ended two decades of an uneasy working relationship about six months ago.



Brazil's most powerful gang, the Sao Paulo-based First Capital Command (PCC) split with the Rio de Janeiro-based Red Command gang when the PCC took over lucrative drug trading routes in Brazil's southeast.



Since it split with the PCC, the Red Command has allied itself with smaller regional gangs -- like the North Family -- to confront PCC.

