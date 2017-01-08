Nepal court declares anti-graft chief unfit for role

Nepal's Supreme Court ruled Sunday that the powerful head of the anti-corruption commission was not fit to hold the position and should be replaced, in an unprecedented move for the country's graft mired politics.



Lokman Singh Karki -- a perennial figure in Nepal's politics -- has headed the Commission for the Investigation of the Abuse of Authority (CIAA) since 2013, despite myriad graft allegations against him.



A lawyer filed a case with the Supreme Court arguing that Karki lacked the appropriate moral character for the role and was not qualified to hold the position as head of the anti-graft body.

...