Obama admits underestimating impact of Russian hacking

President Barack Obama admitted Sunday that he "underestimated" the impact misinformation and hacking could have on democracies, a remark that follows an intelligence report on Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential vote.



In a pre-taped interview on ABC's "This Week," Obama denied underestimating Russian President Vladimir Putin, who U.S. intelligence agencies say ordered a campaign of hacking, leaking and media manipulation aimed at undermining the presidential campaign of the Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and boosting Republican Donald Trump.

