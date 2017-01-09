While investigators try to figure out the motive of an Iraq war veteran accused of killing five travelers and wounding six others at a busy international airport in Florida, the suspected gunman was charged and could face the death penalty if convicted.



Esteban Santiago, 26, was charged with an act of violence at an international airport resulting in death – which carries a maximum punishment of execution – and weapons charges.



Santiago told investigators that he planned the attack, buying a one-way ticket to the Fort Lauderdale airport, a federal complaint said.



U.S. Attorney Karen Loeffler said Santiago would have been able to legally own a gun because he had not been judged mentally ill, which is a higher level than an evaluation.



Lea put his foot on the gun to secure it.



Esteban Santiago said in August that he was hearing voices.

