US arrests VW executive on fraud charges: report

Dr. Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Brand, speaks during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Volkswagen to shed 30,000 jobs, cutting costs
Volkswagen to cut 30,000 jobs at VW brand by 2021: source
VW reaches agreement on fixes, buybacks for 80,000 polluting US diesels
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Volkswagen to shed 30,000 jobs, cutting costs
Volkswagen to cut 30,000 jobs at VW brand by 2021: source
VW reaches agreement on fixes, buybacks for 80,000 polluting US diesels
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE