Thailand considers death penalty for officials convicted of graft

Thai officials convicted in corruption cases involving more than 1 billion baht ($28 million) could face the death penalty under a proposal approved Monday by the military-appointed National Reform Steering Committee.



Analysts say such a stern punishment for all forms of graft was a further way for the ruling junta to control its opponents, including allies of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted in a 2006 coup.



Of the 162 steering committee members present Monday, 155 voted in favor of the measure.



The junta took power in a 2014 coup after months of protests that led to the ouster of civilian prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, Thaksin's younger sister.

...