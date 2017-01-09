Florida airport gunman set for court hearing

Santiago, 26, is accused of killing five travelers and wounding six others in the attack.



Authorities said Saturday during a news conference that they had interviewed roughly 175 people, including a lengthy interrogation with a cooperative Santiago, who is a former National Guard soldier from Alaska.



FBI Agent George Piro said Santiago spoke to investigators for several hours after he opened fire with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun that he appears to have legally checked on a flight from Alaska.



Santiago had been discharged from the National Guard last year after being demoted for unsatisfactory performance.



Esteban Santiago said in August that he was hearing voices.

