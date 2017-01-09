UN rights envoy visits Myanmar amid border violence, report of abuse

U.N. human rights envoy Yanghee Lee has arrived in Myanmar on a 12-day visit amid growing concern about reports of abuse of members of the Rohingya Muslim minority in a government security crackdown.



Since then, at least 86 people have been killed and the United Nations says about 34,000 civilians have fled across the border to Bangladesh.



Aye Win, U.N. spokesman in Myanmar, said Lee had arrived in Myanmar late Sunday and was due to fly to the Kachin State capital of Myitkyina Monday.



Zaw Htay also said a Myanmar government delegation would visit Bangladesh on Jan. 11-13 to discuss the situation on the border.

