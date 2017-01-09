Beijing launches environmental police force to tackle air pollution

The smog-hit Chinese capital of Beijing will establish a police force to deal specifically with environmental offences as part of its efforts to clean up its air and crack down on persistent polluters.



China's continuing reliance on fossil fuels, especially in the north, made the fight against pollution difficult, China's environment minister Chen Jining said Friday.



He said the six provinces and regions hit hardest by smog over the last month, including Beijing, consume a third of the country's total coal and emit around 30-40 percent of China's major atmospheric pollutants, despite accounting for just 7.2 percent of China's total area.

