More rain, snow forecast as U.S. storm brings floods to California

Forecasters expect another half foot of rain to soak central and northern California and the Sierra Nevada mountains through early Tuesday, coming on the heels of powerful storms that walloped the state and other parts of the U.S. west Sunday.



The drenching rains and blowing snow flooded rivers and shut down roads from mudslides in a state that has struggled with drought for years.



From 3 to 8 inches (7.6 to 20 cm) of rain is forecast in the region while several feet (1-2 meters) of snow are likely for higher elevations, said meteorologist Andrew Orrison at the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center in Maryland.



Heavy snow is expected in Nevada and the northern Rocky Mountains could get several feet of snow over the next day or two.

