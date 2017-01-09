Cyprus leaders start week of crunch peace talks

Leaders of ethnically split Cyprus settled down for a week of intensive talks Monday, seeking to reach the outline of a peace deal to end decades of division.



Hoping to succeed where others failed, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades were meeting in Geneva for three full days of discussions.



Cyprus's Greek and Turkish Cypriots have lived estranged since 1974, when Turkey invaded the island's north after a brief Greek-inspired coup.



Today, the island of just over one million inhabitants is split with Turkish Cypriots in the north and Greek Cypriots in the south, separated by one of the world's oldest U.N. peacekeeping forces.

