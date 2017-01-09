Hard Irish border likely in hard Brexit, EU's Hogan says: report

The return of a "hard border" between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic looks inevitable if Britain leaves the European Union's single market, Ireland's European Union Commissioner, farm chief Phil Hogan, was quoted as saying Monday.



The Irish Independent newspaper quoted Hogan as saying that if the United Kingdom leaves the EU Single Market, then a hard border, involving potential identity controls and customs tariffs, looked inevitable.



EU officials say Britain cannot have access to its single market of 500 million consumers without accepting the principle of free movement.

...