China slams Tsai meeting with US Senator Ted Cruz

China said Monday it "firmly opposed" a meeting between Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen and Senator Ted Cruz, as a state-run newspaper warned of "revenge" against President-elect Donald Trump should he abandon the One China policy.



Cruz, who lost to Trump in the Republican primary elections, said he had gone ahead with the tete-a-tete despite Chinese opposition.



Trump has already irked China by accepting a congratulatory phone call from Tsai after he won the presidential election, upending decades of diplomatic precedent in which the White House has foregone direct communication with the leader of Taiwan.



Trump has threatened to get tough with what he sees as unfair Chinese trade practices, and suggested that the One China policy could become a bargaining chip in other disputes.

...