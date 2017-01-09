Protesters vow Tiananmen crackdown memorial at Hong Kong Palace Museum site

Hong Kong democracy activists Monday vowed to use the site of a controversial museum intended to display national treasures from Beijing's Palace Museum to commemorate instead China's bloody crackdown on student-led protests in 1989 .



Hong Kong is ruled under a "one country, two systems" formula that gives it wide-ranging freedoms not seen in mainland China, including the right to hold a candlelight vigil to commemorate the Tiananmen crackdown.



Lee and about 40 protesters, wearing headbands reminiscent of those worn by pro-democracy student protesters outside Tiananmen Square in 1989, Monday shouted slogans and marched inside a subway station where a meters-long advertisement poster had the Palace Museum splashed across walls.

...