Boko Haram targets Nigeria military base, militia

At least five soldiers were killed in a surprise weekend attack by Boko Haram Islamists on a military base in northeast Nigeria, senior officers told AFP Monday.



A group of Boko Haram fighters launched an attack on the army facility in the town of Buni Yadi at dusk Saturday, leading to an "intense battle", one officer said on condition of anonymity.



Such attacks have been a common feature of the insurgency, with Boko Haram in the past regularly over-running military bases and seizing weaponry.



A spokesman for the Buni Yadi base, Lieutenant George Okupe, said: "There was indeed an attack in Buni Yadi by terrorists which was repelled.

...