The founder of Portugal's Socialist Party, who served as president from 1986-96, died in hospital Saturday.



It was there that Soares, then prime minister and soon-to-be president, signed Portugal's treaty of accession to what was then the European Economic Community, a forerunner of the European Union.



Soares had been admitted to hospital in Lisbon on Dec. 13, and although his condition initially showed signs of some improvement, he later fell into a deep coma and never recovered.

