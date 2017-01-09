Huge crowds stage frenzied Catholic procession in Philippines

Masses of Catholic devotees in the Philippine capital braved sizzling weather and terrorist fears Monday in a frenzied bid to touch a centuries-old statue of Jesus Christ that is believed to have miraculous powers.



The annual parade, which police said attracted more than one million people, is one of the world's biggest displays of Catholic devotion and showcases the Philippines' status as the Church's bastion in Asia.



Such extreme forms of worship are a hallmark of the Philippines which is 80 percent Roman Catholic, a legacy of four centuries of Spanish colonialism that ended in 1898 .



This year's event was held under the threat of Islamic militant attacks, with authorities reporting more than 5,700 police had been deployed to provide security.



The Philippines has a Muslim minority that is mainly based in the south of the country and has long resented the Catholic domination of their ancestral homelands.

