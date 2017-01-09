Russia 'tired' of 'amateurish' US hacking claims

The Kremlin Monday branded a hacking report by U.S. intelligence baseless and amateurish, saying Moscow is growing tired of denying claims the Russian government meddled in the U.S. election.



U.S. intelligence agencies Friday released a report saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally ordered a campaign of hacking and media manipulation to upend the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.



The Kremlin's comments were the first official reaction by Moscow to the public report, which was half the length of the classified version presented to President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump.



The declassified U.S. intel report contained largely open-source information to show that Russian state media followed a pro-Trump line and said there was "high confidence" in intelligence from multiple sources that Putin ordered the campaign to tilt the vote, without revealing those sources.

...