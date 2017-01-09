Pakistan fires "first submarine-launched nuclear-capable missile"

Pakistan fired its first submarine-launched cruise missile Monday, the military said, a show of force for a country that sees its missile development as a deterrent against arch-foe India.



The launch of the nuclear-capable Babur-3 missile, which has a range of 450 km (280 miles) and was fired from an undisclosed location in the Indian Ocean, is likely to heighten long-running tension between India and Pakistan.



Last year, Pakistan said it was "seriously concerned" by India's test of anti-ballistic missiles which media reports said could intercept incoming nuclear weapons.

...