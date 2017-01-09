I.Coast PM and government quit as tensions rise

Ivory Coast's prime minister Daniel Kablan Duncan resigned along with his government Monday, a day after the end of a short-lived army mutiny that raised security fears in the world's top cocoa producer.



Although the resignation is standard procedure as it follows legislative elections in December, it comes at a time of mounting speculation that former rebel leader Guillaume Soro engineered Friday's mutiny as he is angling for the prime ministerial post or the vice presidency.



Soro had served as prime minister for five years until March 2012 .

