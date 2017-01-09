Hard Brexit is not inevitable, says British PM May

A clean break with the EU's single market is not inevitable, British Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday, seeking to clarify comments that pushed down the pound on the possibility of a hard Brexit from the European Union.



May has repeatedly said she will not reveal her strategy before triggering Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty to start some of the most complicated negotiations since World War Two, but her reticence has spurred scrutiny of her every comment.



She has largely stuck to the script that she wants Britain to regain control over immigration, restore its sovereignty and also to get the best possible trading relations with the EU, but any comment that seems to stray is pored over for signs of how May sees Britain's future relationship with the EU.

...