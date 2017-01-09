EU Commission: 'untenable' situation in Greek refugee camps

Conditions for refugees on Greek islands and in other camps where they are housed in tents despite severe cold weather are "untenable," the European Commission said Monday.



Giorgos Kyritsis, spokesman for the government's crisis committee on migration, told Greece's Skai television that just under 1,000 people remain housed in tents on the islands.



Images aired on Greek media have shown tents covered with snow in at least one camp on the island of Lesbos.



Recently, Migration Minister Yannis Mouzalas had said there were no longer any refugees living in tents in Greece.



In northern Greece, although most people have been moved from camps into hotels and other structures, some remain in tents there as well, refugees say.

...