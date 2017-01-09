Bosnian Serbs celebrate divisive national holiday, defying top court

Bosnian Serb leaders commemorated their autonomous republic's national holiday in freezing cold Monday, defying a Constitutional Court ban and stoking the ethnic tensions that drove Bosnia's 1992-95 war.



Policemen, firemen, athletes and workers marched along Banja Luka's streets while Serb members of the Bosnian army stood aside, after being warned by the Sarajevo-based defense ministry and by NATO that their presence would be deemed illegal.



The Serbs' brinkmanship over the holiday is widely seen as part of an attempt by Dodik to test the limits of his freedom of maneuver against post-war Bosnia's fragile central authorities.



During Monday's ceremony, the Serb component of the Bosnian national army saluted the Serb member of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, Mladen Ivanic before the parade.

...