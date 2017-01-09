Pakistan counts transgender people in national census for first time

Pakistan will count transgender people in its national census for the first time when it surveys its population in March this year following a top court ruling Monday.



This stemmed from a petition filed by transgender Waqar Ali last November that argued Pakistan's transgender community had been marginalised and their fundamental rights should be recognised by including them in the sixth national census.



Nepal's 2011 census was hailed as the first national census globally to allow people to register as a gender other than male or female while India also counted transgender people in its national census for the first time in 2011 .



The last census was carried out in 1998 when the population was calculated at 132 million people.

