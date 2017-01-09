Lithuania bars data center project over fears of Russian spying

Lithuania, at the front line of growing tension between the West and Russia, barred construction of a data center last year over concerns it could be infiltrated by Russian intelligence, a Lithuanian security official said Monday.



He said the government acted on concerns about plans by Arcus Novus, the Lithuanian-registered construction firm, to develop a data center to be rented out to businesses for cloud computer operations.



The Lithuanian cyber security chief told Reuters earlier that three cases of Russian spyware had been discovered in government computers since 2015, and there had been 20 attempts to infect them in 2016 .

...