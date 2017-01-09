Worshiper stabs Brazil priest during mass

An assailant stabbed a Brazilian celebrity priest in a bloody attack during a televised mass, witnesses said Monday.



Evangelical pastor Vlademiro Santiago, 53, was left clutching his bleeding neck after the attack at a church in Sao Paulo on Sunday morning.



Local media said the man was unstable and had been upset by something the pastor had said during a previous church service.



Santiago is a former member of the influential Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (IURD).



He broke away from it in 1998 and has built his own congregation with a network of some 4,500 churches across Brazil.

