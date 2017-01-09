Detroit auto show kicks off with trade plea for Trump

The Detroit auto show opened Monday with a plea for free trade from the German auto industry while President-elect Donald Trump hailed announcements of new U.S. investments by automakers.



Trump, who has threatened and singled out for scorn automakers seeking to sell Mexican-built cars on the U.S. market, cast a long shadow over the 29th annual U.S. auto showcase.



"Cooperation and accessible markets, free trade and direct investments are two sides of the same coin, bringing prosperity and jobs to people on both sides of the Atlantic," said Matthias Wissmann, president of the group, which is known in Germany as VDA.



German auto companies have quadrupled their production in the U.S. to 850,000 from 214,000 since 2009, said Wissmann, whose group represents Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen.



German auto companies directly employ about 110,000 in the U.S., he said.



Wissmann expressed hope Trump would embrace the role foreign automakers play in the U.S.

...