BEIRUT

World

Detroit auto show kicks off with trade plea for Trump

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 9: Roland Kruger, President of Infiniti Motor Company, introduces the Infiniti QX50 Concept mid-size SUV at its North American debut at the 2017 North American International Auto Show on January 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Approximately 5000 journalists from around the world and nearly 800,000 people are expected to attend the NAIAS between January 8th and January 22nd to see the more than 750 vehicles and numerous interactive displays. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images/AFP =

Agence France Presse

 

Recommended

Advertisement

Comments

Your feedback is important to us!

We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.

Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.

Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)

comments powered by Disqus

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE

Interested in knowing more about this story?

Click here