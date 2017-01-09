Tube strike hits millions of Londoners

Millions of Londoners endured a chaotic start to the week Monday after a strike shut down most of the Underground network, including many city centre stations.



Ten of the 11 Tube lines were disrupted by the 24-hour strike by members of the RMT union, who walked out on Sunday evening in a dispute over job cuts and staffing levels.



The strike officially ended at 6 p.m. Monday, although some stations remained closed and a normal service was not expected to run until Tuesday morning.



London Underground is the world's oldest subway network, having opened in 1863, and records 1.34 billion journeys every year.



Further disruption is expected this week as workers on the Southern rail service, which runs between London and the southern English coast, strike on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

