Obama's says goodbye in last presidential speech

Barack Obama closes the book on his presidency Tuesday, with a farewell speech in Chicago that will try to lift supporters felled by Donald Trump's shock victory.



Trump has smashed conventions, vowed to efface Obama's legacy and hurled personal insults left and right.



Lead speechwriter Cody Keenan said the address will be about Obama's vision for where the country should still go.



Trump's unorthodox politics has thrown 55-year-old Obama's transition and post-presidency plans into flux.



Obama, having vowed a smooth handover of power, finds himself being increasingly critical of Trump as he prepares to leave office on Jan. 20 .



After that there will still be a holiday and an autobiography, but Obama could find himself being dragged backed into the political fray if Trump were to enact a Muslim registry or deport adults brought to the United States years ago by their parents.

...