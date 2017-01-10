Norway court reviews Breivik's 'inhumane' prison conditions

A Norway court Tuesday begins examining the state's appeal against a ruling that it has treated mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik "inhumanely" since he was jailed for killing 77 people in 2011 .



Earlier that day, he killed eight people with a bomb he detonated at the foot of government building in Oslo.



Now serving a 21-year prison sentence that can be extended as long as he is considered a threat, Breivik has a three-cell complex where he can play video games and watch television on two sets.



The new six-day hearing risks opening up old wounds in Norway, as Breivik's previous court appearances have been marked by controversy and provocation.



Breivik's state of mind is also expected to be debated vigorously during the hearing, which will be held, like the first one, in the gymnasium of the Skien prison where he is incarcerated, in southern Norway.

...